Betting Specials On The Upcoming Transfer Window

As the dust settles on what was an intriguing January transfer window across Europe, now is the time to start looking ahead as to what big-name moves we can expect to see this summer. The rumour mill is beginning to crank up and leading sports books are starting to frame their markets on who will be going where. However, it’s early days yet, and there are still plenty more headlines to come, but we are starting to get a clearer picture as to who the biggest transfer targets of the summer will be.

Speculation has certainly been growing that Liverpool midfielder Emre Can will be on his way out of Anfield in the summer. The German international is hotly tipped to be heading to Italy, with Juventus currently favourite for his signature at 7-4. However, both of the Manchester clubs have entered the running (although both are currently only 33-1 to get him), as have Inter and Milan (both at 25-1). Jurgen Klopp is believed to be keen to keep the 24-year-old at Liverpool, but with his contract expiring in the summer the vultures are starting to gather. These are just a selection of the prices on offer, but all good betting sites offering specials will have prices on these so it pays to shop around.

Some of the longest-standing rumors doing the rounds have been concerning where Chelsea’s Eden Hazard will be playing next season. However, the market seems to have changed dramatically in the last week or so, with Real Madrid now 6-4 to be the Belgian’s final destination, even at a rumored price tag in the region of £200m. Although Manchester City is reportedly also interested in signing Hazard, this hasn’t found much favour with the bookies who currently have a move to the Etihad at odds of 12-1, while a move to Barcelona or Manchester United are quoted at 20-1 and 25-1 respectively.

However, there have also been reports that Real Madrid is now focusing its attention on Liverpool’s in-form striker Mohamed Salah at the expense of their pursuit of Hazard. Salah has scored 28 goals for Liverpool since his move from Roma and is performing at a level that nothing in his previous stint in the Premier League suggested he was capable of. Losing Salah would, however, be a huge blow as he has quickly become a fan favourite and would leave supporters wondering just how serious the Liverpool ownership is about pursuing success.

Gareth Bale is another big name expected to be on the move this summer and his departure from Real Madrid looks a certainty (the current odds on a move are 11-4). However, where the Welshman will end up is far from certain, with a number of big English clubs rumored to be in the running for his signature. It is understood that Bale has turned down an offer from Bayern Munich as he wants a move to Old Trafford, with Manchester United current favourite to secure him at odds of 9-2. His former club Spurs is currently at 8-1 to lure Bale back to White Hart Lane, with Manchester City outsiders at a price of 18-1.

Premier League transfer speculation is also swirling around Crystal Palace midfielder Wilfried Zaha. The Ivorian international has seen his career and reputation resurrected since he returned to Selhurst Park under Roy Hodgson after a largely unsuccessful stint at Manchester United. Spurs are believed to be the front runners to land Zaha after an earlier rumoured move in the January window didn’t eventuate. The fee is expected to be in the region of £50 million and, despite the fact that the 25-year-old only signed a new contract last May, if Palace’s asking price is met, the Eagles are not expected to stand in his way.

Perhaps the biggest move that is expected not to happen is that of Neymar away from Paris St Germain. For some time, it had been anticipated that the Brazilian would head to Real Madrid in the summer, but it would now appear that he has decided to commit his immediate future to the Ligue 1 side. Bookmakers seem convinced that the 26-year-old will be staying put too, and he is now odds-on at 1-8 to be at PSG next season. If Neymar does move, Real Madrid is the favourite destination at 5-1, with Manchester City and Manchester United outsiders at 14-1 and 18-1 respectively.