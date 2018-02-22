Cristiano Ronaldo clashes with Real Madrid hierarchy over star-studded transfer targets

Real Madrid will reportedly offload Gareth Bale this summer

That in turn will leave a gap to fill at the Bernabeu

Ronaldo and Zidane differ on ideal solution to the problem, as per report

Real Madrid have reportedly compiled a transfer shortlist consisting of five top-class players, but Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t in agreement with Zinedine Zidane over the best pick.

It’s been a difficult campaign for Los Blancos, as they currently sit 14 points adrift of Barcelona in the La Liga table, while they’ve already been knocked out of the Copa del Rey.

In turn, the Champions League is now seemingly their best hope of avoiding ending the season trophy less, although there is a long way to go in that competition.

Their failures have inevitably led to question marks over the squad and possible movement in the summer transfer window, with Diario Gol reporting, as re-reported by The Express, that Neymar, Eden Hazard, Goncalo Guedes, Mohamed Salah and Antoine Griezmann form their star-studded transfer shortlist.

Now that’s quite the choice if those are indeed the targets that they’re considering, and ultimately it’s needed as Ronaldo turned 33 earlier this month, Karim Benzema has a dismal seven goals in 28 appearances so far this season and Gareth Bale has been tipped to leave this summer, as per Diario Gol.

In turn, they need to freshen things up in the final third to compliment the likes of Isco and Marco Asensio, and while Diario Gol claim that Zidane wants Hazard, and president Florentino Perez prefers Neymar, Ronaldo believes that Guedes is the solution.

While his compatriot has youth on his side given he’s still just 21, he isn’t as proven at a high level when compared to the other names mentioned above.

The Portuguese ace has five goals and eight assists in 26 appearances for Valencia so far this season as he spends the year on loan from Paris Saint-Germain who signed him from Benfica last year.

While he’s got lots of promise, talent and versatility, it remains to be seen whether or not Ronaldo can convince the Madrid hierarchy that he’s the right man for the job.

Judging on the world-class names listed above, he may well have a difficult time of it…