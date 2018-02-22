‘He has no future at Arsenal’ – Pundit fears worst, urges AFC star to leave

Arsenal signed Lacazette from Lyon last summer

Nicol urges him to leave just a year later after Aubameyang signing

French international will struggle for regular spot in Wenger’s starting line-up

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has been advised to leave the club by ESPN pundit Steve Nicol, as he fears for his chances at the Emirates.

After impressing with Lyon, the French international earned a £46.5m move to join the Gunners last summer, as per BBC Sport, as he was heralded as the solution to their problem of a lack of a prolific goalscorer in the squad.

That club-record fee was then eclipsed by direct competition in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the January transfer window, when Arsene Wenger splashed out £60m on the Gabon forward, according to Sky Sports.

However, the problems started before that for Lacazette, as he has just nine goals in 29 appearances so far this season and had been struggling for confidence in front of goal in recent weeks, as evidenced by his two big misses in the north London derby against Tottenham earlier this month.

Nicol believes it’s in the best interests of the 26-year-old to move on rather than fight for a place in the line-up with Aubameyang.

“If you’re Lacazette, do you want to stay at Arsenal?” he told ESPN, as quoted by The Express. “You’ve never been given a chance, they bring in another player in Aubameyang, which pretty much tells you you have no future at Arsenal, absolutely.

“There’s no future for this guy at Arsenal and the only way for this guy to get on the field is by leaving Arsenal.”

Lacazette is currently sidelined with a knee injury which he isn’t expected back from any time soon, and so it will raise fears heading into the summer as to whether he stays or not.

Arsenal need top-class options in each department to compete on various fronts, but for a player of his ability and class, he’ll want regular football and a prominent role rather than a bit-part one in Aubameyang’s shadow.