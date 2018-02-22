Lionel Messi approves Barcelona’s plan to axe €35m misfit, four teams interested

Messi reportedly gives green light for Barcelona to offload midfielder Andre Gomes

€35m signing has failed to live up to expectations at the Nou Camp

Four clubs interested in signing him this summer, as per report

It’s fair to say that Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes has struggled to entirely convince since his move to the Nou Camp, and he could now be facing an exit.

The 24-year-old joined the Catalan giants in 2016 after impressing for La Liga rivals Valencia, but he hasn’t been able to replicate that form and although he has 70 appearances to his name for the club, he has failed to cement his place in the starting line-up as a regular.

While it could be argued that he still has plenty of time to adapt and improve at 24 and still offers key depth in midfield for Ernesto Valverde, especially as Barcelona try to compete on various fronts, it sounds as though his stint with the club could be coming to an end.

According to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, not only is he going to struggle to get the nod from Valverde to stay, Lionel Messi has also now approved the decision to offload him regardless of whether or not Barca can recoup the €35m that they spent on him.

With Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Paulinho, Andres Iniesta and Philippe Coutinho all in and around the same area of the squad battling for places, it was always going to be difficult for the Portuguese international, and he will undoubtedly be bitterly disappointed if his time at Barcelona is to come to an end this summer.

To soften the blow though, it’s added by Don Balon that AC Milan, Napoli, Roma and Inter are all interested in signing him, and so evidently he hasn’t done too much damage to his reputation and could benefit from a fresh start in Italy with one of the top sides mentioned above.

All four are chasing Champions League football, with Napoli in the best position as they lead the way in Serie A, and so it remains to be seen if Gomes is Italy bound at the end of the season.