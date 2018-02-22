Man Utd installed as favourites to land ideal Michael Carrick replacement

Man Utd tipped to land crucial Carrick successor by bookmakers

Red Devils fancied to secure signing of Napoli midfielder Jorginho

Italy international has been a stalwart for Serie A giants for last three seasons

Man Utd have been given a great chance by the bookmakers of securing the signing of Jorginho to fill the void left behind by Michael Carrick this summer.

As noted by Sky Sports, the veteran midfielder will retire at the end of this season, bringing an end to a glittering spell at Old Trafford.

The 36-year-old has been with the Red Devils since 2006, winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League amongst many other trophies.

In turn, with all that experience and quality he has displayed over the years, Jose Mourinho will miss him in his squad regardless of whether or not he has featured much this season, and The Express report on how bookmakers BetStars have made Man Utd favourites to prise Jorginho away from Napoli.

Chelsea and Liverpool are also specifically mentioned as potential destinations for the Italy international, but it seems as though United have stolen a march on them, as reflected in the odds.

Should that trend mean something tangible in the transfer market this summer, it would be a fantastic signing for United to bolster their midfield.

Although he doesn’t get as much praise as he deserves, the 26-year-old has gone about his business in the heart of the Napoli side with minimal fuss and consistently delivers for Maurizio Sarri’s side.

That in turn has played a big part in why they’re sitting top of the Serie A table after 25 games, as he is more than capable of linking things up between the lines, setting the tempo for the rest of the side and provided defensive coverage in front of the backline.

Essentially, that is what Carrick has done at Man Utd so effectively for so long, and so if the odds are a potential clue as to where Mourinho is looking this summer, he’s undoubtedly looking in the right place if he can convince Napoli to part company with a key figure.