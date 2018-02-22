Manchester United star’s agent opens talks transfer with Champions League giants, opening possibility of smart swap deal

Manchester United star Paul Pogba’s agent has contacted Barcelona

The France international wants out and Jose Mourinho is keen on a swap deal

Mourinho has asked United for the signing of Ivan Rakitic in return

The agent of Manchester United star Paul Pogba has reportedly contacted Barcelona about a potential transfer as his future at Old Trafford looks in serious doubt.

According to the Diario Gol, the France international’s representative Mino Raiola has already opened talks over his client’s departure from United, seemingly opening up the possibility of a swap deal between the Red Devils and Barca.

The report states that United boss Jose Mourinho has asked the club’s top brass for the signing of Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic in exchange, in a deal that could really make sense for both sides.

The Daily Record has recently claimed that Pogba is not happy with the role he’s playing in Mourinho’s side, and that has certainly shown after a real dip in form lately, resulting in fewer starts for the club.

Still, the 24-year-old remains one of the best players in the world in his position on his day, and could fit in much better at a more attacking team like Barcelona.

Rakitic, meanwhile, could be just the kind of player United need in midfield at the moment, with the cultured Croatian a more cautious player who likes to dictate play from deep rather than bomb forward and show off skills.

With Michael Carrick due to retire in the summer, Mourinho may have Rakitic in mind as an ideal replacement for the club legend.