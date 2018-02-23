Arsenal handed major boost in pursuit of £45m target, Barcelona drop out of race

Arsenal linked with summer swoop for Lyon star Nabil Fekir

Barcelona reportedly drop interest in the Frenchman

Report claims £45m bid could be incoming from the Gunners

Barcelona have reportedly ended their interest in Lyon star Nabil Fekir, leaving Arsenal with a seemingly clear path to signing him this summer.

As noted by the Metro, the Gunners are said to have a strong interest in the £45m target and want to sign him up before the World Cup this summer.

The 24-year-old has certainly earned the attention, given he’s bagged 21 goals and six assists in 33 appearances in all competitions so far this season for the Ligue 1 outfit.

However, it would raise a question over whether or not Arsenal really need another attacking player, given that Arsene Wenger already has Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette at his disposal.

Their problems undoubtedly exist at the other end of the pitch in defence, as they nearly suffered a major shock in the Europa League this week against Ostersunds after going 2-0 down at home, while they’ve conceded 36 goals in 27 Premier League games so far this season, giving them the worst record of the top seven sides.

Nevertheless, with Sport reporting that Barcelona have opted to end their pursuit of Fekir, that would give Arsenal less competition for his signature and so it could lead to a swoop this summer.

Perhaps if squad players Danny Welbeck and Alex Iwobi were offloaded, it could make sense. That would create space and flexibility in the squad rather than overcrowd in that department, but it remains to be seen whether or not that’s the road Arsenal choose to go down.

Fans will surely be screaming out for defensive reinforcements though, and based on his backline’s form this season, Wenger must be aware that is where his focus needs to be this summer.