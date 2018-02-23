‘Most overrated player on planet’ – Arsenal ace Jack Wilshere gets destroyed by pundit – video

Arsenal overcame a real scare on Thursday night to see off Ostersunds and advance in the Europa League. However, Jack Wilshere and Co. have been slammed by Roy Keane.

Speaking on ITV Sport’s Europa League highlights show, as seen in the clip below, the former Manchester United midfielder was highly critical of what he saw from the Gunners.

Having coasted to a 3-0 win just last week in the away leg, they went 2-0 down at the Emirates to give their rivals real hope of a massive shock heading into half-time.

Sead Kolasinac calmed those nerves shortly after the restart, but ultimately it wasn’t a positive performance with the League Cup final coming up against Manchester City this weekend.

While Keane also criticised Arsene Wenger and the entire team’s attitude in the game having started so slowly, he reserved special criticism for Wilshere.

“I always think, when Wilshere’s your captain, to me, probably the most overrated player on the planet,” he said, as seen below.

“If you start a game slowly, no matter how good you are, it’s hard to get going. You can’t just switch it on and off.”

While the criticism of Wilshere is arguably a bit harsh, there’s no denying that Arsenal can’t afford to make the same poor start again on Sunday against Pep Guardiola’s men or they could ruin their best chance of silverware this season.