Paul Pogba concern leads Man Utd to enquire about £35m transfer target

Man Utd reportedly making contingency plan in case Pogba leaves

Plenty of speculation around regarding the Frenchman

Report claims Red Devils make fresh enquiry for Jean Michael Seri

Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba can’t escape the gossip columns at the minute, and now reports claim Nice’s Jean Michael Seri is being lined up as a replacement.

The issue seemingly stems for Pogba’s struggles on the pitch, as he has suffered with a combination of being substituted off or being left on the bench in the last few games.

That has undoubtedly knocked him out of his stride in terms of performance as he isn’t displaying what he’s capable of, but on top of that, reports like this from The Sun suggest that there is a rift between the French international and boss Jose Mourinho.

Whether that clash genuinely happened is unclear, but ultimately it is only feeding further transfer speculation to suggest that Man Utd may consider selling the 24-year-old.

Pogba only rejoined the club in 2016, making 75 appearances in all competitions since returning to Old Trafford, and there has undoubtedly been better times where he has shown his class, as he did on a consistent basis in an impressive spell with Juventus.

However, now The Mirror claim that United have enquired about Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri, who has a £35m release clause and is arguably a better fit for Mourinho in terms of offering a box-to-box presence in midfield and so he would be able to flourish in both facets of the game.

With Michael Carrick retiring at the end of the season, it could be argued that Man Utd need to bring in another midfielder regardless of Pogba’s future, but in the event that he does move on due to the problems detailed above, then signing Seri could be absolutely necessary for the Premier League giants.