£64m superstar changes agent amid links to dream Real Madrid move, new agent reportedly involved in £200m Neymar move

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski has changed his agent as links with a move to Real Madrid continue to grow.

A report from the Sun last month stated that the Polish forward was eyeing a ‘dream’ move to Real Madrid and had told his Bundesliga club Bayern Munich that he wants his desired move to La Liga.

Now, reports have surfaced that Lewandowski has changed his agent which understandably casts fresh questions over his future.

The Mirror have reported that Pini Zahavi is now the Polish attackers new agent. Further, Zahavi reportedly has close links to the record-breaking £200m deal that saw Neymar move from Barcelona to PSG last summer. If Lewandowski really is eyeing up a move to Madrid he has certainly employed a man who knows how to make big deals happen.

Could Lewandowski be completing a dream switch to Real Madrid in the summer?

With Real having had a slow start to the 2017/18 season they are in desperate need of a squad overhaul. Real currently sit eleven points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona with Barca also having a game in hand over Zinedine Zidane’s side.

While Lewandowski is certainly a world-class attacker, his recent form has been inconsistent to say the least. While he registered a brace in the Champions League this week, the Polish attacker has been unable to register a goal in his last twelve home league matches for Bayern.

 

However, the star is still likely to have a huge price-tag on his head with the Daily Star reporting that the striker could be worth £64m following interest from Manchester City last summer.

