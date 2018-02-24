Arsenal vs Man City predicted line-ups: £52m Gunners star ruled out while midfield superstar to make return

Arsenal will be without a key attacker for their Carabao Cup final against Man City but a midfielder looks set to return to fitness.

Alexandre Lacazette will be ruled out while Mesut Ozil looks set to return from illness.

Further, Aaron Ramsey is on course to regain fitness for the tie.

A report from the Mirror has stated that Ozil looks set to recover from illness after missing out on Arsenal’s mid-week Europa League clash with Ostersunds while Aaron Ramsey also looks to be winning his battle to regain fitness in time for the final.

However, the report suggests that Lacazette will continue to be ruled out with a knee injury. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will lead the line and will be fresh after missing out on the Europa League due to being ineligible to play due to his former club Borussia Dortmund’s previous commitments to Europe.

Aubameyang has quickly cemented his place ahead of Lacazette in the Arsenal team since singing from Dortmund with the Frenchman Lacazette being pushed to the bench after failing to impress since his £52.7m summer move to the Emirates. (Fee per the Guardian)

Raheem Sterling is a doubt for Man City while Gabriel Jesus could return to the side after two months out according to the Daily Mail.

Tomorrow’s cup final will be the first chance of the season to seal silverware and both Arsene Wenger and Pep Guardiola are likely to field their strongest possible sides.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ospina, Bellerin, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Ramsey, Xhaka, Wilshere, Iwobi, Aubameyang, Ozil.

Man City: Bravo, Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Danilo, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane, Aguero, Sterling (Bernardo Silva if Sterling is not fit).