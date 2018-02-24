Arsenal worried that £110,000-a-week ace will run down contract in attempt to seal new deal

Player is thought to be on £110,000-a-week at the Emirates

Midfielder’s contract is to run out at the end of next season

Gunners fear they will be forced into situation similar to that of Mesut Ozil

SEE MORE: Bad news for Arsenal: Guardiola gets double fitness boost ahead of Carabao Cup final

Arsenal are worried that midfielder Aaron Ramsey will run down his Gunners deal in order to try and secure a new contract with the club.

This is according to the Times, who are reporting that the Wales international is thought to be earning wages of around £110,000-a-week, and that the north London club are fearful that the player will look to see out his current deal in order to be offered a new deal by the club.

The news outlet are also reporting that the Welsh international is most probably going to want the wages on his new deal to be upped after Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined the club last month.

So far this season, Ramsey has been in fine form, with the Welsh midfielder scoring six and assisting eight in just 18 league games for Arsene Wenger’s side.

In total during his Gunners career, the 27-year-old has scored a total of 54 goals and bagged 53 assists in 318 appearances in all competitions.

The player’s best season came in the 2013/14 season, with the former Cardiff City star managing to clock up a very impressive 10 goals and nine assists in just 23 appearances.

The midfielder’s eye for goal and willingness to get forward has seen some Arsenal fans label the player as one the best midfielder players currently at the club.

Should Ramsey wish to get a new deal with Wenger’s side, it’ll be interesting to see if he does in fact run down his current contract.