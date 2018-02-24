Bad news for Arsenal: Guardiola gets double fitness boost ahead of Carabao Cup final

Man City set to include key duo in squad for League Cup final vs Arsenal

Guardiola will be delighted to have players returning from injury

Conversely, it’s bad news for the Gunners who have a bigger defensive headache

Man City take on Arsenal in the League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday, and Pep Guardiola has reportedly received a double fitness boost ahead of the clash.

The Premier League leaders will be looking to produce a response after their quadruple hopes this season were ended on Monday night as they crashed out of the FA Cup to Wigan.

In turn, with silverware now on the line, Guardiola will be desperate for his side to deliver, while conversely, Arsene Wenger will be hoping for exactly the same from the Gunners.

What the two managers will share is a desire to have as close to a fully-fit squad at their disposal as possible, and unfortunately for Arsenal, it looks as though Guardiola will have two key individuals back available for selection this weekend.

As seen in the tweet below from freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery, The Times have reported that both Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling will make the squad for Sunday’s final.

Although the Spanish tactician has got plenty of options in attack with the likes of Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane and others, it will be a boost for him to have options and be able to make changes if necessary.

It remains to be seen if either Jesus or Sterling get the nod back in the starting line-up, although given Aguero has now bagged 29 goals in 34 games this season, it would be a questionable decision to leave him out on such a big occasion.

In turn, Guardiola will have a selection headache on Sunday it seems.