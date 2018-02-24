Liverpool 4-1 West Ham: player ratings, stats and reaction as Salah breaks Premier League record following Reds rout

Reds took on Hammers at Anfield in Premier League this afternoon

Goals from Mane, Salah, Can and Firmino secured comfortable win for home side

Klopp’s team now sit second in table after leapfrogging rivals Man United

Liverpool absolutely smashed West Ham 4-1 at Anfield today as Jurgen Klopp’s side overtook rivals Man United to go second in the Premier League table.

The home side opened the scoring in the first half through Emre Can, with Mohamed Salah scoring his 31st of the season with a lovely left-footed finish just after half time.

Firmino then added a third with a glorious no-look finish, with Michail Antonio pulling one back for West Ham just minutes later.

Sadio Mane then added a fourth later on the Reds leapt up to second position in the Premier League.

Player of the Match

German international Emre Can was absolutely sensational today, with the former Bayer Leverkusen ace bagging himself a goal and an assist in the Reds’ rout.

Despite rumours of him leaving at the end of the season, it’s nice to see the midfielder still willing to put in a solid effort for the Merseyside club.

This tweet sums up the player’s impressive performance today

EMRE CAN will go on to be a superstar He was first class today He bossed the midfield today #LFC — SCARFACE (@LFC_LION) February 24, 2018

Stat of the Match

Mohamed Salah broke a Premier League record today, and boy does he deserve it…

20 – Mo Salah has scored 20 goals with his left foot in the Premier League this season, the most by a player in a single season in the competition's history. Phenomenon. pic.twitter.com/M6ybeBTWFF — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 24, 2018

Player Ratings

Liverpool: Karius 6, Alexander-Arnold 7, Matip 7, Van Dijk 7, Robertson 7, Oxlade-Chamberlain 7, Can 9, Milner 7, Mane 7, Firmino 7, Salah 8 / Subs: Moreno 6, Solanke 6, Lallana 6

West Ham: Adrian 6, Zabaleta 6, Collins 6, Ogbonna 6, Cresswell 6, Evra 6, Mario 6, Kouyate 6, Noble 5, Lanzini 5, Arnautovic 6 / Subs: Antonio 7, Rice 6, Chicharito 6

Reaction

it wasn’t just about Emre Can today as Liverpool ran riot at Anfield

People sleeping on the Firmino goal. He's popped it through Adrian's legs and done a no look shot. He's world class. — \\|// (@liverpooIstuff) February 24, 2018

Firmino, most underrated player in the league, also world class ? come on the reds ? — Quentin O'Reilly (@quentinoreilly6) February 24, 2018

Mo Salah is world class. Not will be – he is right now. — showmethemoney (@smtm_LFC) February 24, 2018