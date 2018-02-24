“Give him whatever he wants” – Liverpool fans desperate for Serie A bound star to stay and sign new deal after “immense” first-half performance

Liverpool fans took to social media to beg for Emre Can to remain at Anfield after his first-half performance against West Ham in the Premier League.

The German has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus at the end of the season with his contract set to expire at Liverpool. TalkSport reported just yesterday that Napoli sporting director Pierpaolo Marino had claimed that a deal has already been agreed and reached for Can to join Serie A champions Juventus at the end of the season with Can looking bound for Italy.

Can joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014 for a fee of £10m and has grown into an established and regular name on the Liverpool team sheet. (Fee per the BBC)

Can impressed during Liverpool’s first-half performance against West Ham and scored not only the opener but also Liverpool’s 100th goal of the season in all competitions.

Can has certainly also cemented himself as a favourite with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as-well as fans in the last year.

Klopp has often handed Can the captain’s armband despite his young age and fans now believe that Liverpool should do anything to keep the star at the club.

 

