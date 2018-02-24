“Give him whatever he wants” – Liverpool fans desperate for Serie A bound star to stay and sign new deal after “immense” first-half performance

Liverpool fans took to social media to heap praise on a star after his first-half performance against West Ham.

Supporters called for the star to be given a new deal amid reports that he is soon to be departing Liverpool.

Emre Can has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus but fans are desperate for the Liverpool star to remain at Anfield.

READ ALSO: Great news for Liverpool: Major transfer update from Brazil, but possible €90m release clause problematic

Liverpool fans took to social media to beg for Emre Can to remain at Anfield after his first-half performance against West Ham in the Premier League.

The German has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus at the end of the season with his contract set to expire at Liverpool. TalkSport reported just yesterday that Napoli sporting director Pierpaolo Marino had claimed that a deal has already been agreed and reached for Can to join Serie A champions Juventus at the end of the season with Can looking bound for Italy.

Can joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014 for a fee of £10m and has grown into an established and regular name on the Liverpool team sheet. (Fee per the BBC)

Can impressed during Liverpool’s first-half performance against West Ham and scored not only the opener but also Liverpool’s 100th goal of the season in all competitions.

Can has certainly also cemented himself as a favourite with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as-well as fans in the last year.

Klopp has often handed Can the captain’s armband despite his young age and fans now believe that Liverpool should do anything to keep the star at the club.

Can we atleast try and keep emre? @LFC please give him whatever he wants! — Shobhit (@shobhit1) January 30, 2018

PLEASE KEEP EMRE CAN ? — Laurence (@LaurenceNew) February 24, 2018

Emre Can’s agent is killing us. Emre has said he wants to stay many times. Bribe this agent plis — Abduloris (@_Ortodox) February 24, 2018

Imagine Emre Can with Naby Keita and a decent holding midfielder, one can dream. — Amethyst ???? (@Amethyst_1690) February 24, 2018

Emre Can, Mane and Robertson been immense that half. — Dingaan (@Deetweetin) February 24, 2018

Happy that Emre Can is finally finding a bit of consistancy but that contract situation does leave a bitter taste, doesn’t it? #Lfc — Mhlebi (@Hlebbz1) February 24, 2018

Emre Can is always IMMENSE in the centre of the park,make him sign! #LFC #LIVWHU — Dimosthenis Bicas (@DimosBicas15) February 24, 2018