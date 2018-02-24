Man United vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch the match online

Jose Mourinho takes on his former club as Manchester United host rivals Chelsea at Old Trafford on what is a Sunday feast of football.

Three points separate pre-match favourites United from Chelsea, who won the reverse fixture 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in November.

Both teams come into the match on the back of tough midweek tests in the Champions League, with United held 0-0 in Sevilla on Wednesday, 24 hours after Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw with Barcelona.

Despite their sides’ European exertions, Mourinho and Antonio Conte are expected to resist the urge to rest star players as they need their key men in what is a huge match in the race for a top-four finish.

The Old Trafford clash is sandwiched in between two other huge games, which are also on live on Sky.

First up is the Premier League London derby between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur, kicking off at noon, before Arsenal and Manchester City go head-to-head in the Carabao Cup final at 4.30pm.

