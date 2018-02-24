Man Utd star blamed by pundit for team’s struggles, particularly impact on teammate

It appears as though not everyone is impressed with one Man Utd star, as Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has singled him out for criticism.

The Red Devils have struggled in general over the last few games, winning twice against Huddersfield but also suffering defeats to Tottenham and Newcastle United along with a goalless draw against Sevilla in the Champions League.

All four goals scored in that run came against David Wagner’s side, and so evidently there is an issue.

In turn, all involved deserve a share of the blame as they simply haven’t been performing well enough. That goes for Jose Mourinho and his players, as clearly something isn’t quite working.

Nicholas believes that the influence of Alexis Sanchez since his January move from Arsenal has had an adverse effect on the team, particularly with regards to Romelu Lukaku as it changes the way in which Man Utd play.

“Jose Mourinho always plays him [Lukaku] because he’s their best out ball. All of a sudden, the formula has choked since Sanchez went there,” he told Sky Sports.

“If I’m playing with Lukaku, I get the ball into him early. He’s got all the assets, so keep him involved. He goes cold because he hardly gets the service. The style doesn’t benefit him for me.”

Sanchez has managed just one goal and two assists in six appearances for the Red Devils, while Lukaku has just two goals in 2018 as evidently they’re both struggling to hit top form right now.

If United want to salvage something from this season with the FA Cup and Champions League still possible trophies along with second place in the Premier League, then Mourinho and the players together will have to find a solution to get the best out of each other.