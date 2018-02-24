Man Utd star halts house hunting, major concern as contract talks stall

Man Utd had reportedly been expected to move forward with contract talks with one of their star names, but reports claim that no such progression has been made.

At a time when doubts are already surfacing over Paul Pogba’s future at the club, as noted by The Express, the last thing United supporters want to read about is issues regarding another key player as things aren’t exactly going smoothly on the pitch either given the gap at the top of the Premier League table and their performance in the Champions League in midweek.

According to RMC Sport though, contract talks with Anthony Martial have stalled, as after a meeting last year over the possibility of a new deal, it’s claimed that the club haven’t put an offer on the table since and although they have an option to extend his current deal, it expires next year.

The 22-year-old should be confident that they will exercise that option given his impact this season and his room for further growth, as he’s bagged 11 goals and provided nine assists in 37 appearances in all competitions to prove that he is an important part of the squad.

However, with the report adding that Martial has even stopped house hunting in Manchester which is a particularly concerning bit of insight, and with Tottenham, Inter and Real Madrid all specifically mentioned as interested parties, it does start to paint a more worrying picture over whether or not his long-term future lies at Old Trafford.

Martial is a talented young player, and despite his role regressing from his first campaign with Man Utd when he was a central figure for former boss Louis van Gaal in his breakout season, he still has an important part to play under Jose Mourinho even if he isn’t always a starter.

Nevertheless, unless progress is made in contract talks moving forward, it will naturally only lead to further question marks over his future the closer he gets to the end of his current deal.

Coupled with the additional competition added with the January arrival of Alexis Sanchez, Mourinho will have to find a balance to ensure that he remains involved in his plans moving forward while the same could be said for Marcus Rashford too as he won’t want to drop down the pecking order.