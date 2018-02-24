Pep Guardiola has key condition before signing new £20m-a-year Man City contract

Guardiola reportedly set to agree new £20m-a-year Man City contract

Deal would potentially keep him at the Etihad until 2021

However, key condition involved before putting pen to paper, as per report

READ MORE: Real Madrid eye shock raid on Man City, £180k-a-week star has contract troubles

Despite suffering disappointment in the FA Cup earlier this week, Man City boss Pep Guardiola remains on course for a successful season this year.

The Spanish tactician will have his first opportunity to secure silverware when his side take on Arsenal in the League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday, while they remain firmly in control in the Premier League title race and are still chasing glory in the Champions League.

In turn, it seems as though he’s made a positive impact and could lead the club to success and is therefore more than worthy of a new, extended contract with City.

However, as reported by The Daily Mail, while he has a £20m-a-year contract offer at the Etihad which will keep him at the club for another three years, it’s claimed that he’ll only put pen to paper after his side have won a trophy.

As a result, that could come as soon as next week if they see off Arsenal this weekend, but that will surely not be crossing Guardiola’s mind at this stage as he’ll be focused on avoiding a slip-up and seeing his campaign take another disappointing turn.

Should he sign the new deal and see it through though, it would be a departure from his previous trend of leaving a club after a certain amount of time.

Guardiola was in charge of Barcelona for four years before taking a break from the game, then he returned at Bayern Munich where he coached for three years before opting to move on.

With the reported new contract running until 2021, perhaps the Spaniard has seen something about the City project that has convinced him to continue on for longer, but unless he delivers trophies it seems as though nothing will be quite certain which is arguably the way it should be for any manager at a top club with big expectations.