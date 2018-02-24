Pundit states player Arsenal need to look out for in League Cup final vs Man City, and it’s not Kevin De Bruyne

Arsenal take on Man City in League Cup final on Sunday

Pundit Danny Higginbotham has revealed the player the Gunners need to look out for during match

Brazilian Fernandinho has been highlighted by the pundit as potential threat to Arsene Wenger’s side

SEE MORE: Arsenal vs Man City predicted line-ups: £52m Gunners star ruled out while midfield superstar to make return

Pundit Danny Higginbotham has stated that Arsenal need to look out for Brazilian ace Fernandinho during their League Cup final tie against Man City on Sunday.

This is according to the former player himself written in an article for the Sun, in which he states that the former Shakhtar midfielder is the player that “makes City tick” and is the one they need to keep an eye on in the match.

Speaking about the final and Fernandinho, Higginbotham said “De Bruyne has 18 assists for Manchester City this season after all, Silva has 10 and Aguero has banged in 29 goals. But to my mind, the player they should be man-marking is Fernandinho.”

He then went on to add “Man-marking a holding midfielder may seem odd – he’s not as eye-catching, not as sexy as De Bruyne, Silva or Aguero – but he is the one that makes City tick.”

Both sides will be going into the match at Wembley on Sunday looking to claim the first major piece of silverware of the season.

Despite being knocked out of the FA Cup recently, Man City are still on course to do a famous treble of the Premier League, Champions League and League Cup, something that has never been achieved before in English football.

Arsenal have too been knocked out of the FA Cup, and seeing as they’re so far behind Man City in the Premier League, the Gunners will surely see the League Cup and Europa League as their mains way of obtaining silverware this campaign.

Pep Guardiola’s side will go into the match as favourites, however Arsenal’s recent record at Wembley will see some fans have Arsene Wenger’s side down as the team who are going to win the trophy.

The match is surely going to be one that is hotly contested and obtain an abundance of quality, as both sides look to be crowned 2018 League Cup winners.