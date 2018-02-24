Real Madrid told to pay €100m for Man Utd star, while agent opens door for €150m target

Real Madrid could reportedly splash out big money this summer

Spanish giants linked with two high profile additions in De Gea and Lewandowski

Question marks can be raised over the reported price-tags though

Real Madrid have stumbled their way through parts of this season, and with the risk of no trophies being won, it could lead to big changes.

Los Blancos are 14 points adrift of La Liga leaders Barcelona, are out of the Copa del Rey and so will surely have to focus their attention on the Champions League as their last hope of silverware.

For a club with such high standards and expectations of winning though, there have been holes to pick in this campaign and that could lead to changes in the current squad.

As reported by The Mirror, via Marca, if the reigning Spanish and European champions have ambitions of prising David De Gea away from Manchester United, they’ll have to splash out a whopping €100m which will set a new transfer record for a goalkeeper.

There’s no denying that the Spaniard has been in sensational form for some time now, pulling off one world-class save after another to play a key role at Old Trafford.

In turn, it’s questionable as to whether United would let him go, but for that fee, it could be switched to Madrid as to whether they’re willing to splash out so much on a shot-stopper with other areas to be addressed too.

While that deal seems unrealistic, reports from Polish outlet Przeglad Sportowy, as re-reported by Goal.com, claim that Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski is trying to open the door to a move to the Bernabeu with his agent reaching out.

The 29-year-old has been prolific throughout his career, scoring 103 goals in 187 games for Borussia Dortmund before moving to Bavaria in 2014, and bagging 139 goals in 180 games for the Bundesliga champions.

In turn, with Karim Benzema having a dismal record this season of just seven goals in 28 appearances, a prolific striker being added to the squad wouldn’t be such a bad idea.

It’s added in the report that Madrid are said to be willing to splash out a sensational €150m fee to sign him, which in truth again seems a little steep. Bear in mind the Polish international will turn 30 later this year, and so that doesn’t seem like the greatest bits of business from a financial point of view.