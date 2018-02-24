Spanish duo could go head-to-head with Chelsea in race for £28M-rated Belgian ace

Player has been in good form for German outfit so far this season

Both Sevilla and Atletico Madrid are interested in the player

Chelsea are also keen on the midfielder, something that could spark a transfer battle between the sides

Chelsea could do battle with Spanish duo Sevilla and Atletico for Borussia Monchengladbach and Belgian player Thorgan Hazard.

This is according to the Sun, who are reporting that the Blues have shown an interest in the player, and that they have re-reported and translated from AS, that both Sevilla and Atletico are keeping tabs on the player according to reports.

The Sun are also reporting that the Belgian is valued at £28M by the German outfit, so it’ll definitely be interesting to see if all the sides do end up doing battle for the 24-year-old.

So far this campaign, Hazard has been in fine form for the Bundesliga outfit, with the player scoring eight and assisting eight in 27 appearances in all competitions.

The player’s overall record for the German side is also fairly impressive, with the midfielder having scored 30 and assisted 31 in 137 appearances.

During his time at Chelsea, Hazard failed to make an impact for the Blues, with the 24-year-old only managing to make one U23 appearances for the west London side before being sold.

One of the main attraction points for Hazard is his versatility, with the player showing time and time again that is able to play in a variety of positions in both attack and midfield.

Should all clubs be serious about signing Hazard, it’ll definitely be worth keeping an eye on which club manages to secure his signature.