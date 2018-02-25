Arsenal 0-3 Man City: player ratings, stats and reaction as Gunners put in awful performance to gift Guardiola’s side League Cup

Man City beat Arsenal 3-0 in the League Cup final at Wembley

Goals from Aguero, Kompany and Silva gave Guardiola first trophy at the club

Arsenal put in shocking performance to gift City major trophy win

Manchester City claimed the first major trophy of the season as Pep Guardiola’s side comfortably beat Arsenal 3-0 at Wembley to win the League Cup.

The Premier League leaders opened the scoring in the 18th minute, after a fine lob from Sergio Aguero left David Ospina hopeless in the Arsenal goal.

Guardiola’s side then doubled their lead in the second half, after a shot from Ilkay Gundogan was turned home by captain Vincent Kompany.

David Silva then wrapped up the scoring a few minutes later to seal Guardiola’s first major trophy win as Man City manager.

Overall, Arsenal were very poor today, with the Gunners having one of their worst matches of the season as they effectively gifted Man City their third League Cup since 2014.

Player of the Match

Vincent Kompany was an absolute rock at the back for Man City today, with the Belgian being as commanding as ever to help his side win their first major trophy since 2016.

The defender even bagged himself a goal for his troubles as well, as the Citizens claimed the first major trophy of the English football season.

This tweet sums up the player’s performance today perfectly

Vincent kompany was by far the best player on the pitch today. Showed he’s truly world class ????? — ramires (@Abzz_Rami) February 25, 2018

Stat of the Match

It seems as if the League Cup is cursed for Arsene Wenger!

3 – No manager has lost more League Cup finals than Arsene Wenger (2007, 2011 and 2018), level with Alex Ferguson (who also won the trophy four times). Hoodoo. pic.twitter.com/eg92R1Ifba — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 25, 2018

Player Ratings

Arsenal: Ospina 5, Bellerin 5, Koscielny 6, Mustafi 4, Chambers 6, Monreal 6, Xhaka 5, Wilshere 7, Ramsey 6, Ozil 5, Aubameyang 6 / Subs: Welbeck 6, Iwobi 6, Kolasinac 6

Man City: Bravo 6, Walker 7, Kompany 8, Otamendi 7, Danilo 7, Fernandinho 6, Gundogan 7, D Silva 7, De Bruyne 7, Sane 7, Aguero 8 / Subs: Foden 6, B Silva 6, Jesus 6

Reaction

It wasn’t all about Vincent Kompany this evening as Man City absolutely destroyed Arsenal

Props to City. They are by far 3-4 levels above us. Silva, KDB, Aguero just tore us a new one today. — SwedishJoker (@SwedishJoker92) February 25, 2018

Sergio Aguero, you bloody hell of a player. Good game today. — Vatsal Udani (@udani09) February 25, 2018

