Arsenal vs Man City confirmed team news: key City star misses out as Gunners name near-full strength side for League Cup final clash

Manchester City are to be without Raheem Sterling for their match against Arsenal in the League Cup final this afternoon, with the Gunners themselves naming an almost full strength side as they look to claim the first major trophy of the English football season.

Sterling, who has been in fine form for Pep Guardiola’s side this season, is to sit out the match, with Arsenal star Henrik Mkhitaryan being the only noticeable star to be left out of the Gunners’ starting line-up this afternoon.

Bar Sterling, Guardiola has managed to name a very strong team for Arsenal to compete against, with the likes of Sergio Aguero, David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne all being selected to start by the Spaniard today.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has also named a very strong starting line-up for the match, with stars such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil being handed starts for their side’s match today.

Despite a few big name players being left out, the affair is sure to be a hotly contested one, and one that will matter to both sides and their fans, as there is no better feeling in football than seeing your side get their hands on some silverware.

