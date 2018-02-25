Chelsea hold key advantage over Barcelona in £25million transfer battle

Chelsea and Barcelona in battle over Yann Karamoh transfer

The Caen wonderkid is on loan at Inter Milan and is tempted by the Premier League

Chelsea could do well to snap up the talented 19-year-old

READ MORE: Antonio Conte tells Chelsea star Eden Hazard how he can still improve

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to do battle with Barcelona for the transfer of Caen wonderkid Yann Karamoh, who is currently on loan at Inter Milan.

The Blues may have some advantage over their European rivals, however, with the Daily Mirror claiming he’s told those close to him he’s tempted by prospect of moving to the Premier League.

Karamoh has shown himself to be an exciting young talent after making his breakthrough in Ligue 1 with Caen last season, scoring five goals in 35 appearances for their senior side.

This saw Inter snap him up on loan and they have the option to buy him at the end of the 2018/19 campaign, though they could see their move for him scuppered by Chelsea or Barcelona.

The Mirror claim he’d likely cost around £25million and that he’s keen on a move to England, so Chelsea will feel they have some advantage in this transfer battle for the moment, even if they surely cannot get complacent when big names like Barca are involved.

Karamoh would be a great long-term addition for Chelsea, though it remains to be seen if he would do any better than previous top youngsters who failed to get a first-team breakthrough at Stamford Bridge before going on to shine elsewhere.

In recent times, Chelsea have failed to hand chances to the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah and have since seen them go on to become world class performers for some of their biggest rivals.