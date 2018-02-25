Great news for Chelsea: €30M Barcelona ace set to miss key Champions League tie after picking up injury

Player played in Barcelona’s 6-1 win over Girona on Saturday

Chelsea have been given some good news ahead of their match against Barcelona in a few weeks, with Nelson Semedo set to miss the second leg after picking up an injury in their 6-1 win over Girona on Saturday.

This is according to the Sun, who are reporting that the Portuguese ace sustained a hamstring injury against the Spanish side, and that he will be out for five weeks.

Semedo, who joined the club for €30M over the summer from Benfica as per Goal, will now miss the second leg of the Champions League clash against the Blues, something that will be music to the ears of Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

Since joining Ernesto Valverde’s side in the summer from Benfica, Semedo has failed to cement his place in the Blaugrana’s first team.

Since his arrival, the defender has managed to amass a total of 26 appearances, with the player picking up two assists in that time as well.

The right-back is often preferred as second choice by Spaniard Sergi Roberto, who excels every time he steps onto a football pitch.

Semedo’s injury might mean that we see summer signing Ousmane Dembele play a part against the west London side, as the Portuguese star’s absence might now mean that Sergi Roberto will be deployed at right back, leaving the right wing position open.

Semedo’s injury will be good news for Chelsea, as starting Sergi Roberto in defence means that the Spaniard won’t be able to do as much damage as he would’ve done should he have started further forward.