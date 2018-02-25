‘Absolute disgrace’ – Liverpool fans slammed after taunting Patrice Evra with Luis Suarez chants on Anfield return

  • Liverpool fans have been criticised for taunting Patrice Evra yesterday
  • The former Manchester United defender was back at Anfield with West Ham
  • Ex-Liverpool star Luis Suarez was charged with racially abusing Evra in 2011
Liverpool fans have been widely criticised by other supporters on Twitter following their taunting of Patrice Evra during yesterday’s win over West Ham at Anfield.

The French defender recently returned to the Premier League with the Hammers, and made an appearance against the Reds – a team he has some history with.

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez, now with Barcelona, was charged with racial abuse aimed Evra’s way during a game in 2011, but it seems the home crowd at Anfield still hold something against the left-back.

While tribal loyalty towards your club and players is all too common and understandable in the world of football, this episode really doesn’t paint Reds fans in a great light as they essentially hurled abuse at a player who’d been the victim of racism – an evil that all fans in the game should be united in wanting to stamp out.

Suarez Evra
Luis Suarez was charged with racially abusing Patrice Evra back in 2011
Suarez Evra Handshake
Suarez later snubbed a handshake with Evra

Sadly, some Liverpool fans were heard yesterday taunting Evra with chants about Suarez and booing him when he was on the ball, according to the Metro.

Understandably, this has not gone down well as this section of the crowd let their fan-base down by targeting the former United man in this way…

