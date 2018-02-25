Paul Pogba wins battle with Jose Mourinho: Manchester United ace starts in his preferred position against Chelsea

Paul Pogba has finally been played in his preferred position for Manchester United

Jose Mourinho has named Pogba in a midfield three against Chelsea

The France international has reportedly been asking to play in that role

Paul Pogba has been started on the left of a midfield three for Manchester United against Chelsea today – finally landing a start in his preferred position.

The Daily Record recently claimed Pogba was not happy with how he was being used by Jose Mourinho, but it seems he’s won his battle over the Red Devils manager – for now.

The France international will now get a chance alongside both Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay – the latter of whom has really been competing with him for his place in midfield recently.

Fans will be relieved to see what they hope is the start of Pogba and Mourinho repairing their relationship, though it’s also a big ask from the Portuguese tactician.

It may well be that Mourinho is responding to Pogba and giving him this final chance to show what he can do in his supposed best position in this big and high-pressure game against Chelsea.

If he fails to deliver, the 24-year-old will surely face further doubts over his future following recent links with other major clubs.

Diario Gol have claimed Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has held talks with Barcelona, while the Sun have linked him as a target for Real Madrid.

Either way, today’s match just got that bit more interesting, and fans are understandably excited to see Pogba get his big chance…

**PAUL POGBA IS PLAYING AS PART OF A MIDFIELD THREE** https://t.co/M9fcr8S2KY — Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) February 25, 2018

POGBA IN A 433 I REPEAT POGBA IN A 433 https://t.co/IymV1YzM7X — Damil (@FutbolDamil) February 25, 2018

Omg 4-3-3!! Pogba might actually be ablento play well for once https://t.co/mOmBFjZOfV — Jenks (@Jenksmert) February 25, 2018

Looks like Pogba will be given more freedom to go forward? Must win? #Mufc #ComeOnUnited https://t.co/qx0Y0Hrc5b — jamiecoughlan (@jamiecoughlan1) February 25, 2018