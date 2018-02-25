Jose Mourinho ready to pay whatever it takes to bring Real Madrid star to Manchester United

Manchester United are ready to spend big on Real Madrid star

Jose Mourinho is looking at Isco as he eyes creative players

Isco could cost around £176million to bring to Old Trafford

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly urging his club to pay up for the transfer of Real Madrid playmaker Isco this summer.

The Portuguese is determined to bring in some creative players and Isco is among his top priority targets in that position, according to Don Balon.

The Spanish source claims Mourinho is ready to pay ‘any price’ to add some spark to his side and is keen on Isco at a deal worth around £176million.

This looks a bit much for United to be spending on a player who, although talented, hasn’t always been a regular in Real Madrid’s starting line up since he joined back in 2013.

The Spain international could of course benefit from the increased playing time he’d likely get at United, but this certainly looks a bit of a gamble by Mourinho on the face of it.

Still, the 55-year-old is clearly a fan of the player and may have an idea of how to get the best out of him again if he does succeed in bringing him to Old Trafford.

This comes amid speculation from the Sun that Paul Pogba is not happy at United and in talks over an exit, so it could be that Isco would be an ideal replacement for the Frenchman if he were to move on.