Paul Scholes urges Jose Mourinho to seal summer transfer to help struggling Manchester United star

Manchester United need a new striker, says Paul Scholes

The Red Devils great is unconvinced by Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku has been inconsistent since joining from Everton

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has urged Jose Mourinho to seal the transfer of a new striker this summer to help out the struggling Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgium international has not been entirely convincing since securing his summer switch from Everton, despite a decent return of 21 goals in 39 games in all competitions so far.

More will have been expected of Lukaku, who has gone missing in some big games and for whom the goals have rather dried up after a strong start at Old Trafford.

Scholes seems clearly unconvinced by the 24-year-old and feels he needs more support up front, questioning if the likes of Anthony Martial, Alexis Sanchez and Marcus Rashford are really the players to do it after spending so much time out wide.

An out-and-out centre-forward to provide cover for Lukaku could be ideal for the Red Devils, and Scholes has stated his case for the club strengthening in that position soon.

‘I still think a new centre forward is needed,’ Scholes told Goal, as quoted by the Metro.

‘You can’t just keep relying on Lukaku and the other players don’t seem to be centre forwards, they all seem to be wide players.’

‘So I still think he (Mourinho) needs a top centre forward to take a little bit of pressure off Lukaku as well.’

United look in need of a major overhaul in general ahead of next season after badly failing to keep up with Manchester City this term.

Despite so much big spending, there remain clear weaknesses in this squad, with defenders and midfielders also surely a priority for the club as they look to get back to their best next term.