Manchester United looking at £115million duo to shore up position that’s making Jose Mourinho ‘anxious’

Manchester United have two big-name midfielders on their summer shortlist

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Jean Seri are among Jose Mourinho’s priorities

The United boss is worried as he looks set to lose both Michael Carrick and Marouane Fellaini

READ MORE: Man United vs Chelsea Live Match Streaming

Manchester United are reportedly looking at £115million-rated midfield duo Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Jean Seri as options in that position ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to the Daily Mirror, manager Jose Mourinho is ‘anxious’ to solve his side’s issues in that area of the pitch due to doubts over Marouane Fellaini’s future and the planned retirement this summer of veteran star Michael Carrick.

The Mirror suggest just one signing will be made in that area, with Milinkovic-Savic a top target at around £80m, while Seri could be a cheaper option at £35m.

Both look among the finest central midfield players in Europe at the moment after shining in Serie A and Ligue 1, respectively, and could be superb additions at Old Trafford.

It could even be that United will find themselves in need of more than one signing in that area next summer due to ongoing doubts over Paul Pogba’s future.

Fans will hope the speculation is being a little overblown, but not a day goes by at the moment without further stories of a rift between Pogba and Mourinho.

The Sun have claimed Pogba doesn’t want to stay at United if Mourinho remains in charge, with his agent Mino Raiola in talks over a possible transfer to Real Madrid.

The France international would no doubt be missed, though in fairness the double signing of players like Milinkovic-Savic and Seri could go a long way to filling the void left by his departure.