Manchester United 2-1 Chelsea player ratings, stats and reaction: Lukaku sensational in United win

Willian gave Chelsea the lead on the 32nd minute against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Romelu Lukaku equalised for Manchester United with his 13th goal in the Premier League this season on the 39th minute.

Jesse Lingard was introduced to the action on the 64th minute and gave Manchester United a vital winner.

WATCH: Video: Lukaku silences critics with huge Manchester United equaliser against Chelsea, superb build-up play from Martial

Manchester United and Chelsea played out a tight game at Old Trafford this afternoon with Willian, Romelu Lukaku and Jesse Lingard all scoring.

Willian gave Chelsea the lead at Old Trafford as Antonio Conte’s side executed a superb counterattack on the 32nd minute. David De Gea was beaten at his near post after a piece of rare bad goalkeeping.

Romelu Lukaku however equalised for Manchester United on the 39th minute after close build-up play on the edge of the box between the Belgian and Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial.

Jesse Lingard was introduced to the action on the 64th minute as he replaced Anthony Martial.

Lingard latched onto a superb Lukaku assist on the 75th minute to provide Manchester United with a vital winner.

Man of the match

Lukaku has been under immense pressure of late after failing to deliver goals against the big boys but he did just that today with United’s equaliser.

Further, Lukaku’s assist for Lingard’s winner was superb to say the least as he delivered a fantastic ball into the box from the right-flank.

Flop of the match

Alvaro Morata has hit some seriously bad form of late and was even snubbed by Conte during Chelsea’s Champions League clash with Barcelona in mid-week with Eden Hazard starting ahead of the Spaniard as a false nine.

Morata’s poor form continued today at Old Trafford.

Stat of the match

About time?

1 – Romelu Lukaku has scored 13 goals in the Premier League this season, however this was his first against a team currently in the top eight. Overdue. pic.twitter.com/bi4Qn1IwhY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 25, 2018

Player ratings

United XI: De Gea 5, Valencia 6, Smalling 7, Lindelof 7, Young 6, Matic 6, Pogba 6, McTominay 7, Sanchez 6, Martial 7, Lukaku 9.

Subs: Bailly 6, Lingard 8.

Chelsea XI: Courtois 6, Azpilicueta 6, Christensen 5, Rudiger 5, Moses 5, Drinkwater 5, Kante 6, Alonso 6, Willian 8, Morata 5, Hazard 5.

Subs: Fabregas 5, Pedro 5, Giroud 5.

Reaction

Lukaku finally silenced his critics with a sensational match-winning performance…

Romelu Lukaku might not have silenced all of his critics, but he has certainly answered a lot of questions today. Great performance in a crucially important match. A goal and an assist for him. In brilliant form. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) February 25, 2018

Unintelligent Lukaku delivered a goal & assist while intelligent Morata was busy chasing his Spiritual Wife… i love this game? — KinG NomSo? (@ani_nomso) February 25, 2018

One goal one assist againsst the champions. Romelu Lukaku. — Stephen Howson ?? (@MrStephenHowson) February 25, 2018