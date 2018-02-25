Manchester United 2-1 Chelsea player ratings, stats and reaction: Lukaku sensational in United win

Manchester United and Chelsea played out a tight game at Old Trafford this afternoon with Willian, Romelu Lukaku and Jesse Lingard all scoring.

Willian gave Chelsea the lead at Old Trafford as Antonio Conte’s side executed a superb counterattack on the 32nd minute. David De Gea was beaten at his near post after a piece of rare bad goalkeeping.

Romelu Lukaku however equalised for Manchester United on the 39th minute after close build-up play on the edge of the box between the Belgian and Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial.

Jesse Lingard was introduced to the action on the 64th minute as he replaced Anthony Martial.

Lingard latched onto a superb Lukaku assist on the 75th minute to provide Manchester United with a vital winner.

Man of the match 

Lukaku has been under immense pressure of late after failing to deliver goals against the big boys but he did just that today with United’s equaliser.

Further, Lukaku’s assist for Lingard’s winner was superb to say the least as he delivered a fantastic ball into the box from the right-flank.

Flop of the match 

Alvaro Morata has hit some seriously bad form of late and was even snubbed by Conte during Chelsea’s Champions League clash with Barcelona in mid-week with Eden Hazard starting ahead of the Spaniard as a false nine.

Morata’s poor form continued today at Old Trafford.

Stat of the match 

About time?

Player ratings 

United XI: De Gea 5, Valencia 6, Smalling 7, Lindelof 7, Young 6, Matic 6, Pogba 6, McTominay 7, Sanchez 6, Martial 7, Lukaku 9.

Subs: Bailly 6, Lingard 8.

Chelsea XI: Courtois 6, Azpilicueta 6, Christensen 5, Rudiger 5, Moses 5, Drinkwater 5, Kante 6, Alonso 6, Willian 8, Morata 5, Hazard 5.

Subs: Fabregas 5, Pedro 5, Giroud 5.

Reaction 

Lukaku finally silenced his critics with a sensational match-winning performance… 

