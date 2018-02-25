‘What a fraud’ – Paul Pogba destroyed by fans for bottling challenge that led to Chelsea goal vs Manchester United

Fans of both Manchester United and Chelsea are ripping into Paul Pogba as he bottled a challenge that lead to the Blues taking a 1-0 lead in today’s Premier League game at Old Trafford.

Willian scored for Chelsea after a fine counter-attack from the visitors, but it all came about as Pogba somehow failed to win a header against the far shorter Victor Moses at the other end of the pitch.

The France international instead fell to the ground and failed to get up and track back as Chelsea broke quickly to make it 1-0.

With Pogba finally getting a start on the left of a 4-3-3 for United today, it’s seen as a big game for him to prove himself to manager Jose Mourinho after his recent difficulties.

The 24-year-old has not looked an automatic starter in a number of recent matches, and he showed why here as he really should’ve done better in an aerial battle in which he had a major height and strength advantage.

Fans are not letting him forget it, with United supporters fuming and Chelsea ones mocking as Pogba’s error led to Willian’s goal on the day…

