Barcelona players warned star has £88million Manchester United transfer offer

Barcelona stars have been warned about Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Manchester United are ready to pay big for the goalkeeper

The Red Devils want Ter Stegen as their replacement for David de Gea

Manchester United are reportedly interested in a transfer swoop for Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen for around £88million.

According to Don Balon, the Red Devils are keen on the Germany international as a potential replacement for David de Gea if he ends up leaving the club for a move to Real Madrid.

Ter Stegen is another world class shot-stopper who could do a fine job as United’s number one, and Don Balon claim Luis Suarez has learned of the Premier League giants’ interest and told the Barca dressing room about it.

This will no doubt be a big worry for the Catalan giants, who cannot be losing world class players to wealthy English clubs if they are to continue as a force in the Champions League.

United are already one of a number of names from the Premier League threatening to dislodge Barcelona and Real Madrid as the main forces in European football, and a signing like this would be a big statement.

Ter Stegen would likely cost around £88m, the same as De Gea if he makes the move to the Bernabeu, according to Don Balon.

If that were to happen it seems ideal business by United to quickly fix what could’ve been a hugely complicated problem in their squad.