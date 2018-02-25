Real Madrid unlikely to match value of €120m Manchester United superstar and will go after €90m Chelsea star instead

Real Madrid are looking increasingly likely to drop their pursuit of a Manchester United star and will instead go after a Chelsea star.

Reports suggest that Real Madrid are hesitant to match Manchester United’s valuation and see a Chelsea star as a cheaper alternative.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked to both Manchester United’s David De Gea and Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois.

Real Madrid are likely to drop their pursuit of Manchester United’s David De Gea and will instead go after Chelsea star Thibaut Courtois as a cheaper alternative.

Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that Real Madrid are looking to have a serious squad overhaul this summer and see a new goalkeeper as a nailed on necessity in their rebuild.

Zinedine Zidane opted to place his faith in Keylor Navas for another year this season but it looks as though the Madrid board have seen enough and will now go after one of two Premier League superstars in either Courtois or De Gea.

The above report states that Madrid could drop their pursuit in De Gea as they are reluctant to pay a €120m valuation of the Spanish number one and see Courtois as a cheaper alternative with the Belgian likely to be prized away from Stamford Bridge for a cheaper fee in the region of €90m.

The news comes in the same weekend that the Sun have reported that De Gea has demanded a monster £350k-a-week contract to remain at Old Trafford.

While De Gea’s future remains uncertain, it is clear that whoever wants to tie his future down will have to pay an enormous fee whether that be through wages or a transfer fee.

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo have suggested that if Chelsea were to allow Courtois to leave for Real it would free up funds for them to bring in Jan Oblak from Atletico Madrid as a replacement.