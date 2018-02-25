“Should be ashamed of himself” – Arsenal fans furious with “overrated” Gunners star’s performance in Man City loss

Arsenal lost 3-0 to Pep Guardiola’s side in League Cup final this evening

Aguero, Kompany and Silva goals gave Citizens easy win over Gunners

Fans were furious with one star’s performance in match

Arsenal supporters were furious with Aaron Ramsey’s performance in their 3-0 embarrassment to Man City in the League Cup final at Wembley this evening.

Man City took the lead thanks to an error from German defender Shkodran Mustafi, which allowed Sergio Aguero through on goal, with the Argentine lobbing David Ospina to give the Citizens an early lead.

City then scored a second through captain Vincent Kompany after the Belgian swept home a cross-shot from Ilkay Gundogan.

Guardiola’s side then wrapped up the win in the 65th minute after Spaniard David Silva hammered home a left footed attempt to seal the League Cup for City.

Arsenal playing horribly during the match, with this being more than apparent in their fans’ reaction, as the Gunners supporters were absolutely furious come full time.

Midfielder Aaron Ramsey didn’t have a particularly good game today, with fans slating the Welshman on social media come the full time whistle.

Here are a few select tweets from fans hammering the Welshman for his below-par performance today.

I love Aaron Ramsey more than most players in this league but he was absolutely shocking today, should be ashamed of himself. — JB ? (@VivaLaPape) February 25, 2018

Xhaka Ramsey and Ozil have been shocking too — Talal El-Zein (@elzein32AFC) February 25, 2018

Ramsey has been awful today and is rightfully being substituted #ARSMCI — FootySays (@Footy_Says) February 25, 2018

Ramsey’s been awful — Rory O'Brien (@Roryob85) February 25, 2018

Ramsey is such a pain the ass, awful to watch… He should leave my club abeg No pass, no tackle, no chance created… Nothing!! — TTM (@Ghenedinho) February 25, 2018

I never seen more crap player in my life then Ramsey and ozill And that cb who is that poor can’t b bothered write his name Poor — lord brad evans (@brad_evans1) February 25, 2018

Ramsey coming off. He’s also been poor. Iwobi on. Arsenal look to lack the energy to mount the resistance required at this stage. — David Mueller (@wdavidmueller) February 25, 2018

Ramsey was poor today, wasn’t pressing or making good passes — Bankole (@Bank0le) February 25, 2018

Ramsey was really poor after the first 15 minutes. Hope it's because he isn't fully fit. — Jenson Alex Pais (@JensonPais) February 25, 2018