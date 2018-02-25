“Should be ashamed of himself” – Arsenal fans furious with “overrated” Gunners star’s performance in Man City loss

Arsenal supporters were furious with Aaron Ramsey’s performance in their 3-0 embarrassment to Man City in the League Cup final at Wembley this evening.

Man City took the lead thanks to an error from German defender Shkodran Mustafi, which allowed Sergio Aguero through on goal, with the Argentine lobbing David Ospina to give the Citizens an early lead.

City then scored a second through captain Vincent Kompany after the Belgian swept home a cross-shot from Ilkay Gundogan.

Guardiola’s side then wrapped up the win in the 65th minute after Spaniard David Silva hammered home a left footed attempt to seal the League Cup for City.

Arsenal playing horribly during the match, with this being more than apparent in their fans’ reaction, as the Gunners supporters were absolutely furious come full time.

Midfielder Aaron Ramsey didn’t have a particularly good game today, with fans slating the Welshman on social media come the full time whistle.

Here are a few select tweets from fans hammering the Welshman for his below-par performance today.

