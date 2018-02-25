Video: Tottenham star Dele Alli slammed by fans for blatant dive vs Crystal Palace

Dele Alli dive video has fans fuming at Tottenham star

The Spurs attacker took a tumble in the win over Crystal Palace

Some fans feel Alli has escaped more criticism because he’s English

Tottenham star Dele Alli was seen taking what looked like a blatant dive in Spurs’ Premier League win over Crystal Palace this afternoon.

It turned out to be a good day at the office for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, and for Harry Kane in particular as he scored his 23rd goal in London derby matches with the late winner at Selhurst Park.

Alli, however, disgraced himself with this poor effort at playacting, with the youngster going down before contact was even made with onrushing goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

Fans are now all over the 21-year-old on Twitter, slamming the England international for his diving, with many suggesting he gets away without earning more of a bad reputation simply because he’s English.

Regardless of nationality, it’s clear Alli looks to have tried to con the referee here and that’s certainly not acceptable, so we all hope to see this talented player cut this side of his game out before too long.

Another week. Another dive by Dele Alli. Scum. — FK ?? (@fkhanage) February 25, 2018

TAKE A FUCKING LOOK AT THIS NOW @FA Surely a ban has to happen with all these dive attempts from Alli. pic.twitter.com/PYlWdnBRm1 — . (@Mxgnolet) February 25, 2018

HES DIVING AGAIN HES DIVING AGAAAIN OOH DELE ALLI HES DIVING AGAIN Palace fans have started a chant which’ll he sang by every club in the land soon. — The 2Ö21 Man (@_The12thMan) February 25, 2018

Dele Alli during his school days.. pic.twitter.com/amDJNOf017 — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) February 25, 2018