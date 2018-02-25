Video: Lukaku silences critics with huge Manchester United equaliser against Chelsea, superb build-up play from Martial

Romelu Lukaku gave Manchester United a vital equaliser against Chelsea at Old Trafford this weekend and silenced critics in the process.

Lukaku has been under immense pressure from critics recently after struggling to score against the big teams in the Premier League.

 

Willian had given Chelsea the lead at Old Trafford after finishing off a superb Chelsea counter-attack on the 32nd minute in which David De Gea made a rare mistake with the Brazilian’s effort merely straight at the Spanish number one.

Lukaku however proved to be a hero for Jose Mourinho’s men on the 39th minute as he finished off a move inside Chelsea’s box.

Clever Manchester United build-up play with both Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial involved saw Lukaku neatly finish off a move that he was initially involved in.

The goal brings Lukaku’s Premier League tally to 13 for the season and in such a big match today’s goal is perhaps the most important of the bunch.

