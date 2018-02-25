Video: Lukaku silences critics with huge Manchester United equaliser against Chelsea, superb build-up play from Martial

Romelu Lukaku scored a vital first-half equaliser against Chelsea after Manchester United had initially fell behind.

Willian had given Chelsea the lead on the 32nd minute after a superb counter-attack.

Romelu Lukaku has been under harsh criticism after struggling to score against big teams in recent months but delivered the goods for Manchester United in 39th minute.

Romelu Lukaku gave Manchester United a vital equaliser against Chelsea at Old Trafford this weekend and silenced critics in the process.

Lukaku has been under immense pressure from critics recently after struggling to score against the big teams in the Premier League.

Lukaku has not scored single goal against top 8 this season and has horrible record in big match whereas Morata already scored winning goal against United and Has CL semifinal goals home and away against RM and in final against Barca for Juve..has European pedigree, lukaku none — Justice League (@AmitkumarSrkian) February 25, 2018

Willian had given Chelsea the lead at Old Trafford after finishing off a superb Chelsea counter-attack on the 32nd minute in which David De Gea made a rare mistake with the Brazilian’s effort merely straight at the Spanish number one.

Lukaku however proved to be a hero for Jose Mourinho’s men on the 39th minute as he finished off a move inside Chelsea’s box.

Clever Manchester United build-up play with both Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial involved saw Lukaku neatly finish off a move that he was initially involved in.

The goal brings Lukaku’s Premier League tally to 13 for the season and in such a big match today’s goal is perhaps the most important of the bunch.

You can watch Lukaku’s goal below…