(Watch) Arsenal ace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang misses glorious chance to open scoring in League Cup final vs Man City

Man City currently leading Gunners 1-0 in League Cup final

Fine strike from Sergio Aguero opened scoring for Pep Guardiola’s side

Aubameyang missed glorious chance to open scoring early on in match

Arsenal ace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang produced a shocking miss in the opening minutes of his side’s clash against Man City in the League Cup final this afternoon.

Man City took the lead midway through the first half thanks to a fine lob from Sergio Aguero, his 199th for the club, after the striker was put through by a goal kick from Claudio Bravo.

Before this, Arsenal had a fantastic opportunity to take the lead in the opening 10 minutes, after a ball into the box from Mesut Ozil found its way to Aubameyang, however the former Dortmund ace fluffed his lines as he fired both of his shots straight at Bravo in the City goal.

Had he scored, it would’ve certainly eased the nerves of both the Arsenal fans and players, as having a lead so early in the match would’ve given them a big mental boost to go and win the trophy.

Here’s a clip of Aubameyang’s horrific miss against Guardiola’s side today.