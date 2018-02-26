Arsenal stars send classy messages to crying young fan, promise ‘to fight’ for better times

Arsenal endured miserable Wembley outing in Carabao Cup final defeat

Man City secured a 3-0 win over the Gunners

Result reduced one young fan to tears, Elneny and Martinez have sent him a message

READ MORE: Video: Arsene Wenger reveals how he was trolled by fourth official in Arsenal loss

Arsenal had a day to forget at Wembley on Sunday, as they suffered a damning 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.

With the game lost, Sky Sports cameras began to pan around the stadium and found one young fan crying as the defeat was clearly getting a little bit too much for him on such a big day.

Given the way that they performed and the result itself, it was a bitterly disappointing effort from the Arsenal players who also risk dropping out of the top four in the Premier League again this season, while they face an in-form AC Milan side in the Europa League next month.

In turn, the tough times could be set to continue for Arsene Wenger and his players in the months ahead, but Mohamed Elneny and Emiliano Martinez have both sent personal messages to the young lad seen crying in the stands at the weekend.

Both reached out on Twitter with classy messages, with Elneny promising ‘to fight to draw the smile on your face’, while Martinez offered some wise advice and shared the supporter’s pain, as seen below.

It’s nice to see this from the pair, but ultimately it will count for little unless results on the pitch improve. With a disastrous backline conceding at will and their star-studded attack not yet firing, it’s going to take quite the turnaround to end the season on a high as far as the Gunners are concerned.

Listen, your tears are so precious for all of us. For the sake of you and the sake of all the gunners’ fans I promise you to fight to draw the smile on your face. pic.twitter.com/amvgJxy8fL — Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennyM) February 26, 2018