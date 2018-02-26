Barcelona join race for PL defensive ace, possible £25m exit would be bargain

Barcelona linked with interesting swoop for Premier League defender

Catalan giants do have an issue with lack of depth in that department

Transfer for Tottenham’s Alderweireld could solve that problem

Barcelona haven’t got a great deal of quality depth in defence, but reports claim they could move for Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld to solve that issue.

Starters Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Pique are crucial to the Catalan giants, with January signing Yerry Mina and Thomas Vermaelen offering natural replacement options.

For a club challenging for major honours each season though, coach Ernesto Valverde may feel a little uneasy in the event of a serious injury or suspension that he could be left severely weakened at the back.

That’s what makes this a very sensible transfer strategy if true, with The Independent reporting that Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Alderweireld’s contract situation with Manchester United also specifically mentioned in the report as an interested party.

What makes this particular transfer scenario fascinating, is the fact that the Belgian international could leave north London for just £25m next summer due to a clause in his contract, as per the report.

As a result, Spurs will surely be keen to get rid of that if they can as especially in today’s market, a player boasting Alderweireld’s experience at the highest level and the quality that he possesses, he is surely worth much more than that if Man City for example were prepared to spend £57m on Aymeric Laporte last month, as per BBC Sport.

The 28-year-old has made 109 appearances for Spurs since joining the club in 2015, while he does of course have previous experience in La Liga too having spent a year with Atletico Madrid for the 2013/14 campaign.

A move from Barcelona would be a sensible one based on the points above, but it remains to be seen if he can indeed be prised away from Tottenham, or if they are able to reach an agreement on new terms to keep him happy.