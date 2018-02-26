Arsenal and Chelsea among clubs queuing up to sign Champions League winner who wants Premier League transfer

Arsenal and Chelsea are among the clubs eyeing James Rodriguez

The Real Madrid star is currently on loan at Bayern Munich

However, Rodriguez is keen to either return to Spain or move to the Premier League

Arsenal and Chelsea are among the clubs ready to swoop for James Rodriguez if he looks to make a transfer to the Premier League, according to latest reports from Spain.

The Colombia international, currently on loan from Real Madrid at Bayern Munich, is having a fine season but his future remains uncertain ahead of this summer.

Having previously struggled at Madrid due to lack of playing time from manager Zinedine Zidane, the 26-year-old may not be guaranteed a way back at the Bernabeu despite improving whilst with Bayern this term.

According to Don Balon, Rodriguez would like to return to Spain, but failing that is also tempted by the prospect of a spell in England.

The report claims Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool could be in for him if he does head to the Premier League, and there’s no doubt each side could do with his quality for differing reasons.

James Rodriguez to the Premier League?

Arsenal have just lost big names such as Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott in attacking midfield this January, so there’s no doubt Rodriguez could be useful for helping to plug that gap and provide an upgrade on players like Alex Iwobi in that area.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have had a disappointing season and may feel the time has come to bring in an upgrade on someone like Pedro, who has been in and out of the starting line up due to a lack of real consistency and cutting edge in the final third.

Finally, Liverpool lost Philippe Coutinho in January and despite looking fine in attack without him also face rumoured interest from Real Madrid in Mohamed Salah, according to another report from Don Balon, so could do with bolstering their attacking options fast.