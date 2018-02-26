Real Madrid ready to offer £79million star to Liverpool in stunning swap deal transfer

Real Madrid could offer Gareth Bale to Liverpool for Mohamed Salah

Florentino Perez wants to get the Egyptian’s price tag down

Bale has been linked with Liverpool and others recently

Real Madrid are reportedly considering offering Liverpool a tempting swap deal transfer involving Gareth Bale and Mohamed Salah swapping places, according to sources in Spain.

Los Blancos want to make some changes in attack after a difficult season that has seen players like Bale, as well as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, look far from their best.

It makes sense that Bale could be one of the first in the firing line, and Don Balon claim Florentino Perez is now ready to use him to get Salah’s asking price down.

The Egypt international has been in sensational form for the Reds this season, scoring 31 goals in 37 appearances to establish himself as one of the best goalscorers in Europe.

Few would have expected Salah to make such rapid progress since moving from Roma, but it’s now also clear to see why someone like Real Madrid would be knocking at the door.

Don Balon suggest Bale could be offered to Liverpool to sweeten the deal, giving the Reds an ideal like-for-like replacement in attack, even if the Welshman doesn’t look particularly tempting based on recent form.

Marca recently claimed Real were looking to offload the struggling winger for around £79million, and that reflects just how good he can be when he’s at his best.

Bale shone in the Premier League with Tottenham and it may take a return to England to get him firing again, so Liverpool could certainly do worse if they are required to replace Salah.

Don Balon have linked Bale with Liverpool in recent times, but it remains to be seen if they would accept him after his continued struggles this term.