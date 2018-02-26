Pep Guardiola ‘in love’ with €150m star as he prepares to beat Chelsea & Arsenal to transfer

Manchester City are the latest side linked with Marco Asensio

Pep Guardiola is a huge fan of the Chelsea and Arsenal target

It could cost around €150m to sign Asensio from Real Madrid

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is said to be ‘in love’ with Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio and prepared to pay around €150m for a transfer.

The Spain international has established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting young players in recent times, also attracting rumoured interest from the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal if recent reports are to be believed.

Don Balon now claim City are pursuing the 22-year-old, with Guardiola described as ‘in love’ with the player and ready to spend big to lure him to the Etihad Stadium for next season.

This comes as Diario Gol recently claimed Asensio wanted his future at Real sorted, with the player not getting quite as many first-team opportunities this term and supposedly fearful of big-name signings that could be brought in to replace him.

One report from Don Balon also recently linked him with Chelsea, while another Don Balon piece mentioned interest from Arsenal.

Asensio transfer – an easy choice?

Asensio, however, would surely rather move to City than either of those two clubs at the moment, with Guardiola turning the Sky Blues into one of the most feared club sides in the world.

The youngster could develop into a truly world class attacker under the Spanish tactician, who looks an ideal fit for his playing style and who has a fine record of developing young players into more polished performers.

Chelsea and Arsenal have had hugely disappointing seasons by their standards and look a long way off from challenging City for the Premier League title next season.

Both London giants also potentially face missing out on the Champions League next term as the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham look in far better shape in the race to make the top four.

If Asensio does have to choose between these three, it seems a no-brainer if he wants a successful career in the Premier League.