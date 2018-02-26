£80million Manchester United target won’t rule out transfer following recent rumours

Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has responded to recent transfer rumours

Manchester United have been linked with an interest in the Serbian

Milinkovic-Savic was coy on speculation but didn’t rule out moving

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has failed to completely rule out a transfer away from his current club amid rumours linking him with the likes of Manchester United.

The Serbia international has shone in Serie A in recent years, establishing himself as one of Europe’s most exciting young talents and attracting speculation that he could be set for a big move.

United need a new midfielder next season due to doubts over the future of Marouane Fellaini as he heads towards the end of his contract, while long-serving club legend Michael Carrick is due to retire at the end of this campaign.

Milinkovic-Savic looks ideal to fill the boots of Carrick in that holding role, and he’s been quoted by Gazzetta dello Sport as admitting speculation about him is flattering, even if he distanced himself from discussing any specific move.

While the 22-year-old did not mention United, he would not rule out leaving Lazio in the near future, which could serve as some encouragement to the Red Devils if they are to pursue a deal for him, as the Daily Mirror recently reported they could do for around £80million.

‘It’s nice when people are talking about me,’ he said. ‘But I don’t place too much importance on these things.

‘I’m happy at Lazio and am feeling good here for now, but then we will have to see.’