Man Utd face competition from Arsenal for £35m target to solve key problem

Man Utd and Arsenal linked with move for Jean Michael Seri

Report claims that the Nice midfielder will cost £35m this summer

Both clubs have potential issues in midfield to address at end of season

Both Man Utd and Arsenal have respective issues in midfield, and now reports claim that Jean Michael Seri has emerged as a possible solution for both clubs.

As far as the Red Devils are concerned, with Michael Carrick retiring at the end of the season and with Marouane Fellaini set to see his contract expire, it could leave a massive hole in that department for Jose Mourinho.

In turn, a swoop for Seri would make sense as he would be able to slot in there and have an impact, but as noted by The Express, Arsenal are also looking at the £35m-rated star.

Following on from their League Cup final defeat to Manchester City on Sunday, the same question marks continue to be raised over Arsenal in terms of being too soft and lacking steeliness, especially in midfield.

Seri’s energy, technical quality and ability to offer something in both facets of the game make him a great candidate to finally try to address the problem, and with a £35m release clause, that’s an affordable price-tag for most top clubs and represents decent value for money in today’s market.

The 26-year-old has impressed for Nice, but it appears as though he could be moving to the Premier League before too long. Now though, it just remains to be seen who wins the race for his signature.