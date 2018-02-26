Nemanja Matic finally reveals what was written on that note from Jose Mourinho during Manchester United’s win over Chelsea

Nemanja Matic has revealed Jose Mourinho’s classy message to him in the win over Chelsea

The Serbian had a strong game for Manchester United against his former club

Matic has now uploaded a picture of Mourinho’s message on Instagram

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has finally revealed what was written on that note from Jose Mourinho during the win over Chelsea yesterday.

The Serbia international uploaded an image on Instagram showing the content of his manager’s message, which was simply: ‘You have 3 days off’ with a smiley face.

Matic had a fine game in United’s midfield against old team-mate N’Golo Kante, playing a key role in the Red Devils picking up a big win.

😆 A post shared by Nemanja Matic (@nemanjamatic) on Feb 26, 2018 at 5:24am PST

Mourinho was clearly impressed by his star’s efforts, and clearly couldn’t wait to get the message out to him that he could enjoy three days of rest afterwards.

Matic initially played under Mourinho at Chelsea, and at times towards the end of the Portuguese’s second spell at the club things didn’t seem all that well between them.

The former Benfica man seemed to lose some form in the first half of the 2015/16 season, with Mourinho notably dragging him off in a game when he’d previously brought him on as a substitute.

Still, he liked Matic enough to work with him again as he signed him for United last summer, and he’s been back to his best at Old Trafford.

Enjoy the three days off, Nemanja!