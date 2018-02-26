Man Utd will have to set new club-record transfer fee to land £100m+ rated target

Man Utd reportedly told will cost them in excess of £100m to sign top European ace

That will see them break club-record transfer fee spent for Pogba in 2016

While Lazio ace Milinkovic-Savic is a quality player, that’s a big price-tag

READ MORE: Man Utd star wants ‘bit more respect’ after starring role in win over Chelsea

Lazio ace Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is undoubtedly one of the most talented young players in Europe, but Man Utd will reportedly have to spend big to sign him.

The 22-year-old joined Lazio in 2015, and has gone on to make 107 appearances for the club, scoring 22 goals along the way.

He provided a timely reminder of his class with this fine finish against Sassuolo on Sunday, as he bagged a brace to take his tally to 12 goals from 33 appearances in all competitions. And that’s from a midfielder.

According to The Sun, Man Utd have been told that they will have to spend in excess of £100m if they wish to prise him away from the Italian capital, which will undoubtedly raise debate over whether or not he’s worth that level of investment.

While the Serbian international is a classy and highly-talented young player, that’s a hefty price-tag with the Red Devils joined by Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in holding an interest in the player, as per the report.

With the valuation above in mind, that would exceed the £89m spent to re-sign Paul Pogba in 2016, as per BBC Sport, and so if United have genuine ambitions of signing Milinkovic-Savic and that is indeed what Lazio are demanding, then it will set a new club record.

For that kind of money, clubs would surely be expected to signed seasoned superstars at the top of their game. The best is arguably yet to come from the Serbian ace, but it’s still a gamble when putting that much money on the table as to whether he’ll completely fulfil his potential at Old Trafford.