PSG hit with terrible Neymar injury update, boost for Real Madrid hopes

Paris Saint-Germain take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on March 6, and it appears as though they’ll have to do so without Neymar.

The 26-year-old has been in fine form so far this season, scoring 29 goals and providing 17 assists in 29 appearances in all competitions to establish himself as a key figure for the Parisian giants.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid ready to offer £79million star to Liverpool in stunning swap deal transfer

Despite that, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane spoke on Monday about how he was hoping Neymar would be able to recover from a reported ankle injury to face his side, as per Sky Sports.

That’s a commendable approach to have as it’s always preferable to see the best go up against the best, but it’s still going to be a boost for the reigning Spanish and European champions as they won’t have to face one of the top forwards in Europe in their bid to advance to the next round of the Champions League.

Madrid hold a 3-1 advantage from their first leg, and now it’s reported by Sky Sports that Neymar’s injury is worse than first feared as he has suffered a fractured metatarsal and a sprained ankle which will now rule him out of facing the Spanish outfit.

While it remains to be seen how his recovery goes, it’s added in the report that it shouldn’t impact on Neymar’s hopes of playing in the World Cup in Russia this summer and so that at least is one positive from the setback.

Nevertheless, PSG will be devastated not to have him available for the second leg as they try to overturn that deficit, as there’s no denying that he would have been a pivotal figure in a possible comeback.

Instead, as he was taken off the pitch on a stretcher at the weekend in tears, as seen in the video below, and it looks as though he’ll miss one of the biggest games of the season as time will tell whether or not his teammates can deliver in his absence.