Video: Arsene Wenger reveals how he was trolled by fourth official in Arsenal loss

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has revealed the moment when he was seemingly trolled by the fourth official in their League Cup final defeat to Man City.

With the game entering its final few minutes at Wembley, the veteran tactician has noted how he took exception to the lack of time added time, as seen in the video below.

He then claims that the fourth official asked him: “Why do you want more time?”

On one hand, Wenger’s got a point. Rules are rules, and ultimately if there should be a certain amount of added on time, then that’s what should be played.

However, why would Wenger want more time? His side were trailing 3-0, fans were seen streaming out of the stadium on what was a thoroughly miserable day for Arsenal and although it was a bit cheeky from the official, he makes a fair point.

In turn, it makes it really questionable as to what the use of making this public was, as in truth, it’s arguably merely just opened Wenger up to more ridicule and trolling from supporters.

With their defence letting them down yet again, there will be major question marks hanging over Arsenal for the remainder of the season. They face a real battle to maintain any hope of a top-four finish in the Premier League, while they face an in-form AC Milan in the Europa League next month.